1,191 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,191 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PXD. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Argus downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Saturday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:PXD opened at $233.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $257.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.50). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $2.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

