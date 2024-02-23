16,540 Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Purchased by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,540 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.6% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.3% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 34,102 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.8% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,291 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.94.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total transaction of $342,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,929,236.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total value of $342,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,236.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total value of $110,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,356.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,929,293. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:EA traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.58. The company had a trading volume of 446,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,326. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.19 and a 200 day moving average of $130.71. The company has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.78. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $144.53.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

