437,023 Shares in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 437,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,264,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.29% of Futu as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTU. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Futu by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,836,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,765,000 after buying an additional 116,706 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Futu by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,736,000 after acquiring an additional 346,382 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Futu by 11,970.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,856 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Futu by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,176,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,984,000 after acquiring an additional 75,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Futu by 4,000.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,015,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 991,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Futu alerts:

Futu Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.69. 419,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,059. Futu Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $35.91 and a twelve month high of $67.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 43.99%. The business had revenue of $338.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FUTU. UBS Group raised shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Futu from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Futu from $64.80 to $71.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Futu has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FUTU

Futu Company Profile

(Free Report)

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.