6,028 Shares in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 153.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 67.5% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 61.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $240.01 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.74 and a 1 year high of $251.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 305.15% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $677.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total value of $358,308.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,030,318.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,519 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,924. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRSK. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 price target (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.50.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

