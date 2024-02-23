60,790 Shares in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,581,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BG. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 281,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,374,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 174.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 36,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after buying an additional 23,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 133,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,230,000 after buying an additional 67,795 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bunge Global in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. HSBC raised Bunge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bunge Global from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.44.

Bunge Global Price Performance

Shares of BG opened at $94.23 on Friday. Bunge Global SA has a 52-week low of $86.10 and a 52-week high of $116.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.62.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.89. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.