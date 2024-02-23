6,490 Shares in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,080,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $797,094,000 after purchasing an additional 337,822 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,004 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,975,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,696,000 after buying an additional 67,048 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,357,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,029,000 after buying an additional 76,424 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,982,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

OHI opened at $31.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 6.76. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $34.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.18 and its 200-day moving average is $31.49.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 270.71%.

OHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OHI

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.