7,119 Shares in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Purchased by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,119 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,565,777 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,107,819,000 after acquiring an additional 440,525 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in BHP Group by 119.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BHP Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,705,642 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $291,985,000 after buying an additional 61,012 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in BHP Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,121,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $245,935,000 after purchasing an additional 199,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,768,982 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $238,991,000 after buying an additional 938,755 shares in the last quarter.
BHP Group Price Performance
NYSE BHP opened at $58.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $54.28 and a 1-year high of $69.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.93.
BHP Group Profile
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
