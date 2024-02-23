8,166 Shares in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Purchased by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,166 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arch Resources in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Arch Resources by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARCH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Arch Resources from $232.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Arch Resources from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

NYSE:ARCH opened at $169.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.42 and a 12 month high of $187.45.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($0.83). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $23.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 23.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

In other news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $274,666.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,654.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total value of $45,802.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,564.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total value of $274,666.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,654.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,459 shares of company stock worth $2,384,739. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

