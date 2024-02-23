ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.76

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.76 and last traded at $45.76, with a volume of 43448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.44.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABBNY shares. TD Cowen lowered shares of ABB from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.
ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. ABB had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in ABB in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ABB in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of ABB by 225.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of ABB by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. 1.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.
