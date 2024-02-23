Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 111,060 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 25.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 543,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,060 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $7,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 9,769,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,139 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,343,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,704,000 after purchasing an additional 759,933 shares during the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,980,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 302.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,344,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,745,000 after buying an additional 4,769,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 31.4% in the second quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,728,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,388,000 after buying an additional 1,129,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Shares of Sprinklr stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average of $13.60. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $17.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 116.33, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Sprinklr had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CXM. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BTIG Research cut Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 10,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $124,983.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,614.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sprinklr news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $340,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 723,411 shares in the company, valued at $12,305,221.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 10,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $124,983.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,614.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,369 shares of company stock worth $3,240,415 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

