Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 404.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,885 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $7,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,411,000 after buying an additional 23,431 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SRE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.83.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sempra stock opened at $71.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Sempra has a 12 month low of $63.75 and a 12 month high of $79.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.70. The company has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

