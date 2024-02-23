Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $7.14 Million Stock Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Avnet worth $7,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 332.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 13,770 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Avnet by 51.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,521,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,306,000 after acquiring an additional 515,095 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 50.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 41,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avnet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $46.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.34 and its 200-day moving average is $47.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.64 and a 1-year high of $51.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 13.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Avnet’s payout ratio is 17.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

