Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 56.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,192 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $5,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of MSCI by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 35,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,128,000 after acquiring an additional 14,108 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in MSCI by 54.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,662,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $926,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI opened at $565.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $562.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $534.47. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $451.55 and a twelve month high of $617.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a net margin of 45.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $578.21.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

