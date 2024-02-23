Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN) CEO Shao-Lee Lin Sells 15,701 Shares

Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) CEO Shao-Lee Lin sold 15,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $119,327.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,587,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,063,746. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shao-Lee Lin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Shao-Lee Lin sold 10,691 shares of Acelyrin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $79,220.31.

Acelyrin Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SLRN stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. Acelyrin, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $29.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLRN. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Acelyrin from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Acelyrin in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Acelyrin in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Acelyrin from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Acelyrin in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Acelyrin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acelyrin

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acelyrin Company Profile

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

