ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Stock Position Lifted by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,356 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.27% of ACI Worldwide worth $6,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 154,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 184,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $30.56 on Friday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $31.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.22 and a 200-day moving average of $26.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 1.24.

In other news, CRO Alessandro Silva sold 17,817 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $493,887.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 52,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,158.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 35,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $942,980.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 430,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,588,645.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO Alessandro Silva sold 17,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $493,887.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 52,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ACI Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

