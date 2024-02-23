Acquired Sales (OTCMKTS:AQSP) Shares Down 1%

Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCMKTS:AQSP – Get Free Report) shares were down 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.83 and last traded at $2.87. Approximately 989 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

Acquired Sales Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02.

Acquired Sales Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LFTD Partners Inc engages in manufacture, sale and distribution of cannabinoid-infused products. Its products includes beverages, shots, water, other liquids, water soluble nano drops or liquids, lotions, sprays, conditioners, creams, oils, pre-rolled hemp joints and hemp cigarettes, caviar cones, dabs, cartridges, gummies, saucy dmnds, CBG delta-8-THC flower, disposable delta-8-THC vapes, tinctures, powder, water packets, effervescent tablets, capsules, bath bombs, balms, body washes, gummies, food, chocolate, other edibles, and non-prescription cannabinoid formulations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acquired Sales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acquired Sales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.