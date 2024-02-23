ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM) Insider Purchases £149.38 in Stock

ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM – Get Free Report) insider Richard John Jeffery bought 154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £149.38 ($188.09).

On Wednesday, January 17th, Richard John Jeffery purchased 150 shares of ActiveOps stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £150 ($188.87).

On Friday, December 15th, Richard John Jeffery purchased 158 shares of ActiveOps stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £150.10 ($189.00).

Shares of AOM stock opened at GBX 112.50 ($1.42) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £80.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5,625.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 97.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 91.10. ActiveOps Plc has a one year low of GBX 73 ($0.92) and a one year high of GBX 115 ($1.45).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.08) price target on shares of ActiveOps in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

ActiveOps Plc provides management process automation software solutions in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North America, and Asia Pacific. The company provides ControliQ, a workforce management solution that enables organizations drive optimal productivity and operational performance by providing single view of real-time operations data, actionable insights, and intelligent management automation tools; CaseworkiQ, a workforce management solution to support back-office operations processing case-based work; and WorkiQ, a desktop analytics software that captures workforce intelligence from desktop activity for employee engagement.

