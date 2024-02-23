Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 64.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,078 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $6,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AYI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 108.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 208.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 2,926.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Acuity Brands

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $429,419.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,172.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $429,419.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,172.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,350,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,590.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.80.

Acuity Brands Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE AYI opened at $242.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.30 and a 52 week high of $244.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.17.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.49. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $934.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Acuity Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Further Reading

