ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Receives $6.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

ADMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Shares of ADMA stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. ADMA Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $5.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 80,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 157,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 84,373 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

