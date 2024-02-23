Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,020 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,816 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Adobe by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,141,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Adobe by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 44,586 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADBE. KGI Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.14.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $14.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $552.00. 2,062,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,978,160. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $595.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $569.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $249.50 billion, a PE ratio of 46.57, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.60 and a twelve month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total value of $1,318,346.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,144,998.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

