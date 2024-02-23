Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Director Sells $2,436,695.63 in Stock

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,451.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE AFL opened at $79.64 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $86.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.42 and a 200-day moving average of $79.46.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aflac

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aflac by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,208,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,160,465,000 after purchasing an additional 605,210 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Aflac by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,645,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,929,682,000 after purchasing an additional 366,344 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Aflac by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,415,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,145,794,000 after purchasing an additional 107,554 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aflac by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,918,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,752,000 after purchasing an additional 30,665 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aflac by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,643,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,141,000 after purchasing an additional 794,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

