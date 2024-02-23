AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,712 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.05% of AGCO worth $4,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 278.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO in the third quarter worth about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in AGCO by 227.8% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Price Performance

NYSE AGCO opened at $107.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.35. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $105.77 and a 1 year high of $145.53.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.03 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.13%. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 7.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.56.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

