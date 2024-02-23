AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Compass Point

Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.25 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AGNC Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.96.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 945.95 and a beta of 1.45. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $11.37.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.42 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 7.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 15.1%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14,414.41%.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,752,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,539,000 after buying an additional 78,253 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth about $3,655,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 75.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,477,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,962,000 after buying an additional 633,425 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth about $3,299,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,287,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,791,000 after buying an additional 123,955 shares in the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

