Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires 81,734 Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) by 358.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,734 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in MannKind were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MannKind by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,621,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,698,000 after buying an additional 25,319 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of MannKind by 1.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 381,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of MannKind by 18.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 20,956 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MannKind by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,036,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 81,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in MannKind by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 581,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

Get MannKind alerts:

MannKind Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ MNKD opened at $3.59 on Friday. MannKind Co. has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $5.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average of $3.95.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,239,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,956,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MNKD

MannKind Company Profile

(Free Report)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.