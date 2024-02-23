Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in WestRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in WestRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 1,815.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at WestRock

In other news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $149,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,939,844.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WestRock in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Argus raised shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.43.

WestRock Stock Performance

WRK opened at $43.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.54, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.06. WestRock has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $44.26.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. WestRock’s payout ratio is -18.01%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading

