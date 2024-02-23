Aigen Investment Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,025,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,785,000 after buying an additional 384,442 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,474,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,748,000 after acquiring an additional 50,493 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,243,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,128,000 after acquiring an additional 33,506 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,770,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,275,000 after purchasing an additional 40,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Wabash National by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,206,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,262,000 after purchasing an additional 712,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price target on Wabash National from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Wabash National Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Wabash National stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.58. Wabash National Co. has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.28.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18. Wabash National had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $596.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.65%.

Insider Activity at Wabash National

In other news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $81,779.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,869. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

