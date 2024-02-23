Aigen Investment Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,243 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 9.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,980 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 265,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Harmonic by 14.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 88,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 11,240 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average is $11.04. Harmonic Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $18.43.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Harmonic had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $167.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Harmonic’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

HLIT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Harmonic from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Harmonic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Harmonic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Harmonic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

