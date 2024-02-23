Aigen Investment Management LP Increases Stock Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Brady were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRC. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Brady in the first quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Brady by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Brady during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brady by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Brady by 14.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BRC opened at $59.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.98. Brady Co. has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $63.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Brady had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $322.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Brady’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brady from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRC

About Brady

(Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.