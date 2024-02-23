Aigen Investment Management LP Raises Stock Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 25.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,294,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,379,000 after purchasing an additional 153,205 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,175,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,543,000 after acquiring an additional 75,490 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,866,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,796,000 after acquiring an additional 117,815 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,079,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,531,000 after acquiring an additional 13,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,326,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,848,000 after acquiring an additional 39,777 shares during the last quarter.

KTB has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Edward Jones lowered Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays raised Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

KTB stock opened at $63.52 on Friday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $64.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

