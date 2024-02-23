Aigen Investment Management LP Trims Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 57.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,588 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HoldCo Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the second quarter valued at about $62,869,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,345,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 807.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,487,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,469,000 after buying an additional 4,882,709 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,327,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 15.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,368,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,736,000 after buying an additional 3,173,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FHN shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

First Horizon Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FHN opened at $14.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.65. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

First Horizon announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

First Horizon Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.