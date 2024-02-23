Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air T Stock Performance

Air T stock opened at $16.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.50. The company has a market capitalization of $47.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.73. Air T has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air T

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIRT. UBS Group AG increased its position in Air T by 11,365.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 13,979 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC increased its position in Air T by 20.0% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Air T by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Air T by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Air T during the second quarter worth $692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

