Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CFO Dave Stephenson Sells 7,838 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CFO Dave Stephenson sold 7,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $1,144,191.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,525,375.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
- On Tuesday, January 2nd, Dave Stephenson sold 25,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total value of $3,360,750.00.
Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $155.26 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.55 and a twelve month high of $158.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.85.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. DA Davidson downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.
Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.
