Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CFO Dave Stephenson Sells 7,838 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CFO Dave Stephenson sold 7,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $1,144,191.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,525,375.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dave Stephenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Dave Stephenson sold 25,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total value of $3,360,750.00.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $155.26 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.55 and a twelve month high of $158.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,709,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 22.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 27.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $2,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. DA Davidson downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

