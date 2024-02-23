Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $51.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $44.00.

ALK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a positive rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Melius downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.13.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $39.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $57.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.62.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,461,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $536,225,000 after acquiring an additional 47,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,951,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $422,861,000 after purchasing an additional 660,917 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,439,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,543,000 after acquiring an additional 660,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,105,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,323,000 after acquiring an additional 91,940 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,811,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,311 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

