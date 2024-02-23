Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Purchased by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 609.1% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 226,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after buying an additional 194,854 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Alcoa by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Alcoa by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $542,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Alcoa by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $27.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Alcoa from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Alcoa from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alcoa from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.21.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of AA stock traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $26.80. 2,336,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,985,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.45. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $55.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.97 and its 200 day moving average is $28.34.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.96%.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

