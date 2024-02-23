Alexander G. Warren Sells 2,385 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total value of $293,521.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

TriNet Group Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE TNET opened at $124.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.86 and a 12 month high of $130.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.53 and a 200-day moving average of $113.93.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriNet Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,181,000 after purchasing an additional 430,430 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,482,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,718,000 after buying an additional 66,864 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,607,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,651,000 after buying an additional 61,569 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the second quarter worth $105,758,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 897,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,681,000 after buying an additional 89,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TNET shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on TriNet Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TriNet Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on TNET

About TriNet Group

(Get Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.