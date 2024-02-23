Alexander G. Warren Sells 2,385 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total value of $293,521.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
TriNet Group Trading Up 1.0 %
NYSE TNET opened at $124.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.86 and a 12 month high of $130.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.53 and a 200-day moving average of $113.93.
TriNet Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriNet Group
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently issued reports on TNET shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on TriNet Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TriNet Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.67.
View Our Latest Analysis on TNET
About TriNet Group
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TriNet Group
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Novavax’s dispute resolution and upcoming earnings call
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Dell Technologies breaks out ahead of earnings release
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.