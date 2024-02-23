Algert Global LLC Buys 14,728 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,728 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.11% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $5,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,791,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $424,037,000 after purchasing an additional 43,391 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 907.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $439,317,000 after buying an additional 2,497,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $190,583,000 after acquiring an additional 54,161 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 937,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,102,000 after acquiring an additional 39,576 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 808,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $121,115,000 after acquiring an additional 16,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $157.83 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.22 and a fifty-two week high of $163.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.94.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $502.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.98 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 32.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.20.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

