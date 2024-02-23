Algert Global LLC Grows Stock Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,817 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,294 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.20% of First BanCorp. worth $4,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in First BanCorp. by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 56.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in First BanCorp. during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in First BanCorp. in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First BanCorp. Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.00. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $17.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17.

First BanCorp. Increases Dividend

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $299.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on First BanCorp. from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Insider Transactions at First BanCorp.

In related news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $789,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,176,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,574,171.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $789,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,176,325 shares in the company, valued at $18,574,171.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 57,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $998,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,708,007.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,033 shares of company stock worth $3,206,679 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

