Algert Global LLC Has $4.17 Million Stock Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 136,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,886,000 after acquiring an additional 44,044 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $150.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.00. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.37 and a fifty-two week high of $180.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.14.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.21). Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.48%.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director Sandra E. Pierce sold 8,750 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $1,326,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Sandra E. Pierce sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $1,326,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $239,605.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.60.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

