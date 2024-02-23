Algert Global LLC Has $4.38 Million Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Algert Global LLC lessened its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 60.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250,530 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $4,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Flex by 845.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,341,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,028 shares in the last quarter. Blue Door Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Flex by 5.9% during the second quarter. Blue Door Asset Management LLC now owns 766,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,176,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Flex by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 40,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,996,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,758,000 after purchasing an additional 447,200 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Flex by 9.8% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,064,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,726,000 after purchasing an additional 94,711 shares during the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Flex

In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 75,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $2,064,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLEX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Flex Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of FLEX opened at $27.99 on Friday. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.44 and a 1-year high of $30.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.11.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

