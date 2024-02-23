Algert Global LLC Has $4.87 Million Position in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Algert Global LLC raised its position in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) by 90.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 180,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,867 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Forestar Group worth $4,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Forestar Group by 1,601.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the first quarter worth about $35,000. JBF Capital Inc. grew its stake in Forestar Group by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Forestar Group Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE FOR opened at $32.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.92 and a 200-day moving average of $29.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.70. Forestar Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $38.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Forestar Group ( NYSE:FOR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $305.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.00 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 13.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Forestar Group from $30.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on FOR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Forestar Group news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $32,977.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total value of $123,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,659.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel C. Bartok sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $32,977.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,706 shares of company stock worth $494,922 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Profile

(Free Report)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.