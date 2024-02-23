Algert Global LLC Lowers Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Algert Global LLC cut its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,002 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.08% of Qualys worth $4,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 15.9% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 83,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,812,000 after acquiring an additional 11,496 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Qualys by 8.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,657,000 after buying an additional 35,174 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 511,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,041,000 after acquiring an additional 46,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Qualys by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $612,751,000 after purchasing an additional 185,497 shares during the period. Finally, Cercano Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,744,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Qualys

In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total value of $116,327.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,512 shares in the company, valued at $19,143,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total value of $961,210.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,213 shares in the company, valued at $34,994,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total value of $116,327.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,143,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,193 shares of company stock worth $4,103,753 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QLYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.57.

Qualys Stock Performance

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $161.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 0.54. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $206.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.71.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $144.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.69 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 52.41% and a net margin of 27.34%. Equities analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Stories

