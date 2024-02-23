Algert Global LLC Raises Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Algert Global LLC raised its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCN. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 270.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 10,122 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

Shares of FCN opened at $221.49 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.39 and a 12-month high of $232.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.43.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $924.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.40 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

