Algert Global LLC Reduces Stock Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,780 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,607 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.11% of Synovus Financial worth $4,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $302,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 972.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 153,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 139,176 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,702,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,530,000 after acquiring an additional 977,155 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:SNV opened at $37.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.29. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $42.38.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $488.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.60 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SNV shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an “inline” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $78,180.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,086 shares in the company, valued at $423,817.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $78,180.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,086 shares in the company, valued at $423,817.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $180,394.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,021.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,017 shares of company stock valued at $934,302. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

