Algert Global LLC Sells 7,070 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,070 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $4,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 97.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stifel Financial by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the first quarter valued at $682,191,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SF. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Mark P. Fisher sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $524,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stifel Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of SF stock opened at $76.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.24. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $53.47 and a 1-year high of $77.54. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.19. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.64%.

Stifel Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

Featured Articles

