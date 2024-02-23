Algert Global LLC Trims Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Algert Global LLC lowered its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 45.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,343 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.07% of BWX Technologies worth $5,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,621,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 8.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,347,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,066,000 after buying an additional 52,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in BWX Technologies by 616.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 24,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 21,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $90.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.69. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.06 and a 12 month high of $90.11.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.25.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

