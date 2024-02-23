Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Allot Communications from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th.

Allot Communications Stock Down 3.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ALLT opened at $1.83 on Monday. Allot Communications has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.98.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allot Communications stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,728 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of Allot Communications worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

