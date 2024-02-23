Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Allot Communications from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th.
Read Our Latest Report on ALLT
Allot Communications Stock Down 3.2 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allot Communications stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,728 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of Allot Communications worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.18% of the company’s stock.
About Allot Communications
Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Allot Communications
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- The Trade Desk: 3 reasons to buy before a new all-time high
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Roku stock and the mother of all entry opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.