Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Bought by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 8.2% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Ally Financial by 4.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Ally Financial stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.41. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.31 and its 200-day moving average is $29.94.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded Ally Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

