Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ (ALNY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $165.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $227.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $176.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $221.79.

ALNY opened at $162.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.43. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $143.52 and a 1-year high of $218.88. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.73 and a beta of 0.43.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $439.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.38 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.68) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after acquiring an additional 10,892 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,601,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Further Reading

