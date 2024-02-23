Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) CEO Sundar Pichai Sells 22,500 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $3,219,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,355,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,980,728.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sundar Pichai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 7th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $3,291,525.00.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $3,152,475.00.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $144.09 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $88.57 and a one year high of $153.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.67 and its 200 day moving average is $136.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peterson Wealth Management increased its stake in Alphabet by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 10,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $11,066,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2,779.2% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 73,678 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,292,000 after buying an additional 71,119 shares in the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $1,991,000. Finally, Napa Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

