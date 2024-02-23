AlphaCore Capital LLC Acquires 1,463 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 61.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $507,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 76,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 52,562 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 102,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 63,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,904,156. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.30. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $37.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.